East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 66.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that East West Bancorp has shown resilience and profitability, with growing revenues and net income over the past 10 years. The bank’s loan portfolio is relatively low risk, with a focus on variable rate loans and a low loan-to-value ratio. EWBC has a strong dividend history over the last 10 years and potential for future growth, with a sustainable payout ratio. Plus, there is the possibility of share buybacks.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EWBC is $69.31, which is $2.41 above the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on December 07, 2023 was 960.27K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC’s stock has seen a 7.18% increase for the week, with a 14.95% rise in the past month and a 27.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for East West Bancorp, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.60% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $76 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.52. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $63.29 back on Nov 30. After this action, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL now owns 55,353 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $759,480 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL MOLLY, the Director of East West Bancorp, Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $62.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that CAMPBELL MOLLY is holding 11,946 shares at $279,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.