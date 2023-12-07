Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DYAI is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DYAI is $7.50, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for DYAI is 20.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DYAI on December 07, 2023 was 27.25K shares.

DYAI) stock’s latest price update

Dyadic International Inc., DE (NASDAQ: DYAI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.43 in relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Emalfarb – President, Chief Executive Officer Ping Rawson – Chief Financial Officer Joseph Hazelton – Chief Business Officer Conference Call Participants John Vandermosten – Zacks Paul Rosenbaum – SWR Operator Good evening, and welcome to the Dyadic International’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DYAI’s Market Performance

Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) has experienced a -6.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a -12.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for DYAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for DYAI’s stock, with a -11.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DYAI Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7278. In addition, Dyadic International Inc., DE saw 30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-345.21 for the present operating margin

+27.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dyadic International Inc., DE stands at -332.23. The total capital return value is set at -68.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.05. Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -56.14 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.