Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Stock Experiences 3.76% Monthly Change

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has gone down by -6.91% for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a 3.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.07% for BROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.53% for BROS’s stock, with a -4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BROS is 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BROS is $33.25, which is $5.65 above the current price. The public float for BROS is 50.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BROS on December 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 27.01. However, the company has seen a -6.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Dutch Bros is investing heavily to open more stores, but comparable sales growth is weak. Starbucks is profitable, has a strong brand presence, and is continuing to expand its footprint.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Jemley Charles, who sale 97,000 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Nov 22. After this action, Jemley Charles now owns 900,429 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $2,793,600 using the latest closing price.

TSG7 A Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Dutch Bros Inc, sale 5,641,152 shares at $28.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that TSG7 A Management LLC is holding 0 shares at $158,854,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.