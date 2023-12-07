Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has plunge by -7.79relation to previous closing price of 42.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Dorian LPG (LPG) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPG is $38.17, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume for LPG on December 07, 2023 was 891.63K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has seen a -7.55% decrease in the past week, with a 5.90% rise in the past month, and a 44.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for LPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 53.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.80. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 142.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Lycouris John, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.74 back on Dec 05. After this action, Lycouris John now owns 127,615 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $223,700 using the latest closing price.

Lycouris John, the CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 5,000 shares at $43.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lycouris John is holding 132,615 shares at $218,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 29.22, with 15.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.