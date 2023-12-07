Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has increased by 3.52 when compared to last closing price of 392.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 9.13% in November, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 7.47%, my watchlist beat both with a return of 10.24%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for December offer an average dividend yield of 1.99% and appear to be about 34% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is rocking a cool 11.76% annualized return, beating VIG by 2.36% and SPY by 1.52%.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 27.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is $411.53, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 34.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DPZ on December 07, 2023 was 642.31K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has seen a 3.43% increase in the past week, with a 9.32% rise in the past month, and a 4.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for DPZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $430 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $383.23. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from PRICE LISA V, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, PRICE LISA V now owns 4,028 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $1,729,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLARD ANDY, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 428 shares at $350.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BALLARD ANDY is holding 2,307 shares at $149,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.