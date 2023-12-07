DLocal Limited (DLO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 39.63x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLO is $19.73, which is $2.87 above than the current price. The public float for DLO is 77.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on December 07, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 16.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Soledad Nager – Head of IR Pedro Arnt – Co-CEO Maria Oldham – SVP of Corporate Development, IR, and Strategic Finance Diego Cabrera Canay – CFO Sebastian Kanovich – Co-CEO Sergio Fogel – Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America Jamie Friedman – Susquehanna International Group Neha Agarwala – HSBC John Coffey – Barclays Matt Coad – Autonomous Research Guilherme Grespan – JPMorgan Kaio Da Prato – UBS Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DLocal’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a -2.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month, and a -21.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.94% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 36.05, with 15.35 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.