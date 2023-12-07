Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DBGI is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume for DBGI on December 07, 2023 was 112.05K shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants John McNamara – IR Hil Davis – CEO Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Digital Brands Group, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I would now like to welcome John McNamara, Investor Relations to begin the call.

DBGI’s Market Performance

Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has experienced a 33.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month, and a -62.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.94% for DBGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.48% for DBGI’s stock, with a -75.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +33.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc saw -96.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc stands at -272.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.