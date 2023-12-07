Diana Shipping Inc’s (DSX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has seen a -11.18% decrease in the past week, with a -2.02% drop in the past month, and a -10.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for DSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.13% for DSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) is 4.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DSX is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) is $3.95, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for DSX is 81.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On December 07, 2023, DSX’s average trading volume was 451.89K shares.

DSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has decreased by -5.03 when compared to last closing price of 3.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Investors need to pay close attention to Diana Shipping (DSX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DSX Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc saw -19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.52 for the present operating margin

+57.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.04. Equity return is now at value 14.46, with 6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 56.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.