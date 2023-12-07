DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) has jumped by 9.30 compared to previous close of 2.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rick Pauls – President and CEO Scott Kellen – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Alexander Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer. Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DiaMedica Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) is $8.33, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for DMAC is 23.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMAC on December 07, 2023 was 58.73K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC’s stock has seen a 12.80% increase for the week, with a 11.90% rise in the past month and a -15.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.03% for DMAC’s stock, with a 10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DMAC Trading at 18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc saw 78.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Wambeke David J., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Nov 16. After this action, Wambeke David J. now owns 527,114 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,200 using the latest closing price.

Von Koch Thomas, the 10% Owner of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,470,588 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Von Koch Thomas is holding 4,326,435 shares at $4,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

The total capital return value is set at -36.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -39.62, with -37.76 for asset returns.

Based on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.45. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.