Cyngn Inc (CYN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)’s stock price has increased by 86.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a 75.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN ) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the company was granted a new patent covering artificial intelligence ( AI ) for self-driving cars. The new patent granted to Cyngn covers its novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYN is -1.87.

The public float for CYN is 19.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYN on December 07, 2023 was 324.14K shares.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN stock saw an increase of 75.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 81.88% and a quarterly increase of -15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.32% for Cyngn Inc (CYN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 101.73% for CYN stock, with a simple moving average of -37.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at 46.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares surge +64.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN rose by +67.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2344. In addition, Cyngn Inc saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc, valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Equity return is now at value -117.98, with -111.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.