CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 18.80, however, the company has experienced a 5.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is above average at 11.09x. The 36-month beta value for CVBF is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVBF is $19.80, which is $0.84 above than the current price. The public float for CVBF is 131.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on December 07, 2023 was 989.66K shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has seen a 5.39% increase for the week, with a 9.60% rise in the past month and a 10.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for CVB Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for CVBF’s stock, with a 15.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.92. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.