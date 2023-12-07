Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Stock Sees a-8.31 Decrease

The stock of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen a 5.96% increase in the past week, with a 91.62% gain in the past month, and a 67.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.07% for CXDO’s stock, with a 74.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CXDO is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CXDO is $4.25, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for CXDO is 9.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXDO on December 07, 2023 was 71.92K shares.

CXDO) stock’s latest price update

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO)'s stock price has dropped by -8.31 in relation to previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 48.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +80.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 68.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 14. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 87,406 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $4,280 using the latest closing price.

Puri Anil K., the Director of Crexendo Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Puri Anil K. is holding 26,278 shares at $10,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.41 for the present operating margin

+58.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc stands at -94.30. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.64. Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.