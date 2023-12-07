Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has gone down by -6.01% for the week, with a -14.51% drop in the past month and a -14.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for CLCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for CLCO’s stock, with a -10.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) by analysts is $16.78, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for CLCO is 22.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CLCO was 151.82K shares.

CLCO) stock’s latest price update

Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 11.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Richard Tyrrell – Chief Executive Officer John Boots – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frode Morkedal – Clarksons Securities Liam Burke – B.

CLCO Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCO fell by -5.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Cool Company Ltd saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.