Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has seen a 7.36% increase in the past week, with a 38.20% gain in the past month, and a -5.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for VLRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.22% for VLRS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) is $14.51, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for VLRS is 92.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLRS on December 07, 2023 was 813.85K shares.

VLRS) stock’s latest price update

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.36relation to previous closing price of 8.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-05 that Mexican airline Volaris said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney on compensation for each GTF motor pulled from its fleet for inspections.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLRS Trading at 28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +27.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -40.01, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,270.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.70. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,079.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.