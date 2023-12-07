CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 218.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-06 that Financial services stock CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is 1.9% lower to trade at $214.21 this afternoon, pulling back from its Dec. 4, 19-month high of $223.80.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is 25.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CME Group Inc (CME) is $223.67, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On December 07, 2023, CME’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a -0.27% decrease for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a 4.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CME Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for CME’s stock, with a 9.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.52. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Sammann Derek, who sale 1,862 shares at the price of $222.07 back on Dec 04. After this action, Sammann Derek now owns 0 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $413,494 using the latest closing price.

Sammann Derek, the Sr MD Gl Hd Commodity & Option of CME Group Inc, sale 10,681 shares at $220.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sammann Derek is holding 1,862 shares at $2,355,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc (CME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.