Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDTX is $4.50, which is $3.72 above the current price. The public float for CDTX is 82.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on December 07, 2023 was 350.93K shares.

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) has jumped by 2.38 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that Preclinical data on dual CD73/PD-1 targeting DFC to be presented for the first time Preclinical data on dual CD73/PD-1 targeting DFC to be presented for the first time

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has risen by 9.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.87% and a quarterly drop of -21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.51% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for CDTX’s stock, with a -28.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CDTX Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7503. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc saw 2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Sandison Taylor, who sale 18,793 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 11. After this action, Sandison Taylor now owns 363,757 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,810 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, sale 18,469 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 275,710 shares at $17,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc stands at -46.35. The total capital return value is set at -237.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.12. Equity return is now at value -366.84, with -48.15 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.