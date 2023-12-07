Cepton Inc (CPTN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cepton Inc (CPTN) has gone up by 67.35% for the week, with a 25.52% rise in the past month and a 7.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.33% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.66% for CPTN’s stock, with a -3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CPTN is at -0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPTN is $14.40, which is $9.53 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 4.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for CPTN on December 07, 2023 was 31.25K shares.

Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.79 in comparison to its previous close of 4.28, however, the company has experienced a 67.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-01 that Lidar technology is close to making self-driving cars a reality. In the impending era of autonomous vehicles (AVs), the role of advanced sensor technology, particularly Lidar, is gaining prominence.

CPTN Trading at 38.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.95%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN rose by +67.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Cepton Inc saw -61.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc, valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc, sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -139.23, with -95.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 85.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cepton Inc (CPTN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.