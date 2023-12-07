Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) has surged by 36.08 when compared to previous closing price of 1.58, but the company has seen a 51.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 AM PT/ 10:30 AM ET to discuss initial clinical data supporting a multi-dosing strategy from its ongoing first-in-human Phase 1 ELiPSE-1 trial of CNTY-101, the Company’s lead allogeneic, iPSC-derived CAR-iNK cell therapy, in relapsed/refractory CD19 positive B-cell lymphomas.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) by analysts is $14.67, which is $12.52 above the current market price. The public float for IPSC is 24.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of IPSC was 127.31K shares.

IPSC’s Market Performance

IPSC stock saw an increase of 51.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.16% and a quarterly increase of -8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.33% for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.62% for IPSC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPSC Trading at 37.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.92%, as shares surge +26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +51.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4600. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -58.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Borges Luis, who sale 15,597 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, Borges Luis now owns 249,083 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $55,369 using the latest closing price.

Borges Luis, the Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, sale 65,698 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Borges Luis is holding 43,750 shares at $244,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2381.82 for the present operating margin

-93.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -2518.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.24. Equity return is now at value -46.94, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.