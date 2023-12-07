Cencora Inc. (COR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has plunged by -1.50 when compared to previous closing price of 203.73, but the company has seen a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Medical distributors are seeing increased demand for certain medicines. Drugs for weight loss made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are what’s driving growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) is above average at 23.53x. The 36-month beta value for COR is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COR is $212.83, which is $12.16 above than the current price. The public float for COR is 169.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of COR on December 07, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

COR’s Market Performance

COR stock saw an increase of 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.93% and a quarterly increase of 12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Cencora Inc. (COR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.18. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Krikorian Lazarus, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $203.60 back on Dec 01. After this action, Krikorian Lazarus now owns 19,876 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $407,204 using the latest closing price.

Battaglia Silvana, the Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc., sale 14,747 shares at $196.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Battaglia Silvana is holding 11,628 shares at $2,890,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 39.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.86. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 971.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Cencora Inc. (COR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.