Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) Stock Experiences -0.79% Monthly Change

In the past week, CRS stock has gone down by -7.19%, with a monthly decline of -0.79% and a quarterly surge of 5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Carpenter Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for CRS’s stock, with a 16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) is above average at 30.52x. The 36-month beta value for CRS is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRS is $82.67, which is $16.95 above than the current price. The public float for CRS is 48.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of CRS on December 07, 2023 was 513.91K shares.

CRS) stock’s latest price update

Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.00 in comparison to its previous close of 69.18, however, the company has experienced a -7.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Here is how Carpenter Technology (CRS) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $73 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRS Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.16. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corp. saw 77.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from MCLANE CHARLES DOUGLAS JR, who sale 3,791 shares at the price of $66.42 back on Nov 07. After this action, MCLANE CHARLES DOUGLAS JR now owns 6,459 shares of Carpenter Technology Corp., valued at $251,798 using the latest closing price.

KAROL STEVEN E, the Director of Carpenter Technology Corp., sale 1,227 shares at $69.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that KAROL STEVEN E is holding 180,000 shares at $84,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.92 for the present operating margin

+13.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corp. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.82. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.