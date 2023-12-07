Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.03 in comparison to its previous close of 5.71, however, the company has experienced a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that In July, Caribou Biosciences reported positive data from the Antler study of its CAR-T therapy, CB-010, and a $25M investment from PFE. Data from the dose expansion portion of the Antler study are expected in H1’24, but given previous conservative guidance for timelines from CRBU, might come in Q1’24. The Company has $396.7M in cash, which it expects to fund operations into Q4’25.

Is It Worth Investing in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) is $22.00, which is $16.06 above the current market price. The public float for CRBU is 72.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBU on December 07, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CRBU’s Market Performance

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has seen a -0.34% decrease in the past week, with a 24.53% rise in the past month, and a 2.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for CRBU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.84% for CRBU’s stock, with a 14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRBU Trading at 29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir, who sale 5,627 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Jan 19. After this action, Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir now owns 59,373 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $35,506 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-768.17 for the present operating margin

+73.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -717.79. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.79. Equity return is now at value -26.18, with -22.08 for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.