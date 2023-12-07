Caredx Inc (CDNA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CDNA is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDNA is $10.80, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for CDNA is 51.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on December 07, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 9.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for CareDx (CDNA) points to a 29.8% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.77% and a quarterly rise of 16.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Caredx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.60% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNA Trading at 34.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +45.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Caredx Inc saw -15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 479,164 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $19,483 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of Caredx Inc, sale 2,819 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 481,982 shares at $26,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -21.79, with -17.31 for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Caredx Inc (CDNA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.