Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CM is $49.97, which is $7.51 above the current price. The public float for CM is 930.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CM on December 07, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

CM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 42.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

CM’s Market Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has experienced a 8.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.03% rise in the past month, and a 8.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for CM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for CM’s stock, with a 3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CM Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.54. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 315.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.96. Total debt to assets is 17.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.