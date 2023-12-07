C3is Inc’s (CISS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CISS stock has gone down by -7.48%, with a monthly gain of 14.12% and a quarterly surge of 19.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.94% for C3is Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for CISS’s stock, with a -43.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CISS is 2.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CISS was 602.02K shares.

CISS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) has decreased by -8.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-19 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CISS Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS fell by -6.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4813. In addition, C3is Inc saw -95.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc stands at +57.53.

Based on C3is Inc (CISS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, C3is Inc (CISS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.