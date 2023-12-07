Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.52 in relation to previous closing price of 194.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BR is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BR is $196.71, which is $3.04 above the current price. The public float for BR is 116.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BR on December 07, 2023 was 487.97K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 7.93% rise in the past month, and a 2.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for BR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for BR’s stock, with a 16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BR Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.67. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. saw 42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, who sale 18,091 shares at the price of $193.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN now owns 58,647 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., valued at $3,506,372 using the latest closing price.

Gumbs Keir D, the CVP and Chief Legal Officer of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., sale 3,771 shares at $176.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Gumbs Keir D is holding 14,403 shares at $665,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 33.41, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 163.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.