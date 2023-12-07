Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has increased by 3.94 when compared to last closing price of 37.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that We believe that stocks like Brinker International (EAT), Cardinal Health (CAH), The Andersons (ANDE), Avnet (AVT) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI) should be on an investor’s watchlist.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) by analysts is $38.88, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.13% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.19M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen a 8.62% increase in the past week, with a 12.25% rise in the past month, and a 25.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for EAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.90% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International, Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.