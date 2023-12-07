Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRLI is -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRLI is 0.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRLI on December 07, 2023 was 8.54K shares.

BRLI) stock’s latest price update

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRLI)’s stock price has soared by 27.55 in relation to previous closing price of 8.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2022-05-04 that Nukkleus, which works on acquiring and scaling high-potential blockchain, digital and multi-asset businesses for retail and institutional markets, has debuted its new website and brand, which will put the firm’s subsidiary brands under the same suite of assets, a press release said. This comes as the company has proposed to combine with Brilliant Acquisition Corp., […]

BRLI’s Market Performance

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) has experienced a 3.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month, and a -1.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for BRLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for BRLI’s stock, with a 1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRLI Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.60%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLI rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, Brilliant Acquisition Corp saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLI

The total capital return value is set at -4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.06. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI), the company’s capital structure generated 170.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.