Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) Stock Experiences 30.23% Monthly Change

The stock of Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has seen a -13.04% decrease in the past week, with a 30.23% gain in the past month, and a 51.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for BWAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for BWAY’s stock, with a 100.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) is $9.60, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for BWAY is 8.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWAY on December 07, 2023 was 127.32K shares.

BWAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY) has dropped by -9.31 compared to previous close of 6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that AQST, TM, LEU, BWAY and MOD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 1, 2023.

BWAY Trading at 30.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +28.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Brainsway Ltd ADR saw 126.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brainsway Ltd ADR stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36. Equity return is now at value -18.18, with -12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.