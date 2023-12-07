Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 61.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BXP is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXP is $64.29, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for BXP is 156.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.28% of that float. The average trading volume for BXP on December 07, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP stock saw an increase of 11.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.26% and a quarterly increase of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.15% for BXP’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.31. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.