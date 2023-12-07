Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 23.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIIB is 0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is $317.30, which is $80.06 above the current market price. The public float for BIIB is 144.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On December 07, 2023, BIIB’s average trading volume was 977.83K shares.

BIIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has surged by 1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 233.87, but the company has seen a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Investing in most current Alzheimer’s drug companies is not recommended because they are not likely to modify the disease. Compounds that inhibit oxidative stress may only slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease over the short term. Anavex’s blarcamesine, Cyclo Therapeutics Trappsol Cyclo, Green Valley’s GV-971, aromatherapy, and panax ginseng not only inhibit the formation of oxidants but scavenge them and reverse part of their damage.

BIIB’s Market Performance

Biogen Inc (BIIB) has seen a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.41% decline in the past month and a -8.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for BIIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

BIIB Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.90. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Singhal Priya, the Head of Development of Biogen Inc, sale 431 shares at $269.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Singhal Priya is holding 3,354 shares at $116,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.11 for the present operating margin

+70.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 10.73, with 5.51 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biogen Inc (BIIB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.