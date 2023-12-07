Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BECN stock has gone down by -0.41%, with a monthly gain of 8.72% and a quarterly surge of 3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for BECN’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) is $96.33, which is $16.3 above the current market price. The public float for BECN is 52.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on December 07, 2023 was 357.78K shares.

BECN) stock’s latest price update

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 82.15. However, the company has seen a -0.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that With the Fed likely to trim interest rates along with seasonal tailwinds, growth stocks like Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), TopBuild (BLD), Journey Medical (DERM) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR) are poised to gain strength.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $94 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BECN Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.25. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc saw 51.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Best Clement Munroe III, who sale 4,797 shares at the price of $81.90 back on Nov 22. After this action, Best Clement Munroe III now owns 67,289 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, valued at $392,874 using the latest closing price.

Francis Julian, the President & CEO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sale 3,513 shares at $80.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Francis Julian is holding 99,910 shares at $283,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 5.89 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.