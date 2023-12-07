BankUnited Inc (BKU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BankUnited Inc (BKU) is $27.71, which is -$0.86 below the current market price. The public float for BKU is 73.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on December 07, 2023 was 828.37K shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 28.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that BankUnited’s stock has fallen 19% in the past year, but its balance sheet actions are proving to be accretive and attractive. The bank’s credit quality remains robust, with a low nonperforming loan ratio and healthy net charge-offs, which should limit how much longer it builds reserves. BKU’s net interest margin has expanded, deposits are growing again, and the bank is optimizing its funding profile, which should drive earnings growth.

BKU’s Market Performance

BankUnited Inc (BKU) has experienced a 5.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.23% rise in the past month, and a 15.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for BKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.72% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of 18.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKU Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.