Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has decreased by -1.15 when compared to last closing price of 44.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Bank OZK (OZK) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is 7.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bank OZK (OZK) is $45.22, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 107.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% of that float. On December 07, 2023, OZK’s average trading volume was 864.88K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a 12.19% rise in the past month, and a 14.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.40% for OZK’s stock, with a 14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.24. In addition, Bank OZK saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank OZK (OZK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.