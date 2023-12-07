Avangrid Inc (AGR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avangrid Inc (AGR) by analysts is $35.57, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for AGR is 70.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.17% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AGR was 1.15M shares.

AGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has surged by 1.82 when compared to previous closing price of 31.82, but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alvaro Ortega – VP of Finance, IR & Treasury Pedro Blazquez – CEO Patricia Cosgel – CFO Catherine Stempien – President & CEO, Avangrid Networks Jose Antonio Miranda – President & CEO, Avangrid Renewables Conference Call Participants Richard Sunderland – JPMorgan Michael Sullivan – Wolfe Research Sophie Karp – KeyBanc Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Angie Storozynski – Seaport Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Avangrid’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR’s stock has risen by 3.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.22% and a quarterly drop of -4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Avangrid Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for AGR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

AGR Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, Avangrid Inc saw -24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 162 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,986 shares of Avangrid Inc, valued at $4,982 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc, purchase 168 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,824 shares at $5,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.76, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avangrid Inc (AGR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.