Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s (TPST) Stock

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a -8.11% decrease in the past week, with a 4.53% gain in the past month, and a 688.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.75% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of 71.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPST is at -1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPST is $21.67, which is $18.44 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 11.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.54% of that float. The average trading volume for TPST on December 07, 2023 was 10.70M shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has increased by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. However, the company has seen a -8.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

TPST Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +850.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 180.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.