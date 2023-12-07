Assessing the Risk and Potential of Stevanato Group Spa’s (STVN) Stock

In the past week, STVN stock has gone up by 3.27%, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly plunge of -13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for Stevanato Group Spa The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for STVN’s stock, with a -6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) is 45.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STVN is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) is $32.08, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for STVN is 34.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. On December 07, 2023, STVN’s average trading volume was 341.56K shares.

STVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) has jumped by 6.55 compared to previous close of 25.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-09 that PIOMBINO DESE, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place from November 14, 2023 to November 16, 2023. The Company will present on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. GMT. A live webcast will be available on the Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of STVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STVN Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STVN rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.22. In addition, Stevanato Group Spa saw 49.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stevanato Group Spa stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 14.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 15.03, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stevanato Group Spa (STVN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.97. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.