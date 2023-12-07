Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by analysts is $222.10, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 252.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ANET was 2.03M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 215.71, but the company has seen a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Here is how Arista Networks (ANET) and Bel Fuse (BELFB) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.28% rise in the past month, and a 9.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 23.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.89. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 75.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Brennan Ita M, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $216.71 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brennan Ita M now owns 21,070 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $2,600,570 using the latest closing price.

Taxay Marc, the SVP and General Counsel of Arista Networks Inc, sale 5,305 shares at $216.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Taxay Marc is holding 0 shares at $1,149,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 34.91, with 24.96 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.