Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.09relation to previous closing price of 22.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ARCT #ClinicalTrial–Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that Joseph Payne, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) is $63.50, which is $40.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 24.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCT on December 07, 2023 was 389.14K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a 27.25% rise in the past month, and a -24.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $71 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.72 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 499,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $93,602 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 504,448 shares at $128,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 46.66, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.