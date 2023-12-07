Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 14.30x. The 36-month beta value for ARCO is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARCO is $13.47, which is $1.25 above than the current price. The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on December 07, 2023 was 912.77K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.16 in relation to its previous close of 12.08. However, the company has experienced a 5.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

ARCO’s Market Performance

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has seen a 5.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.69% gain in the past month and a 26.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.93% for ARCO’s stock, with a 30.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCO Trading at 21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.