Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.40 in comparison to its previous close of 3.93, however, the company has experienced a 7.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that – Data to be released at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, following presentation at 2023 SABCS – – Conference call to commence at 6:30 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) is $12.00, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for ANIX is 29.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ANIX’s average trading volume was 76.21K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stock saw an increase of 7.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.03% and a quarterly increase of 6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.69% for Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.98% for ANIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares surge +28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc saw -15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jul 31. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 461,925 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc, valued at $42,126 using the latest closing price.

Catelani Michael, the President, COO & CFO of Anixa Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,500 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Catelani Michael is holding 26,655 shares at $20,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.91. Equity return is now at value -37.04, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 441.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.