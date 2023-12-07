Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) is above average at 35.97x. The 36-month beta value for STAG is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STAG is $37.60, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for STAG is 181.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of STAG on December 07, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

STAG) stock’s latest price update

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 36.09, however, the company has experienced a 0.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Dividend investors love payday, and it comes quite often if you have enough stocks in your portfolio. Some dividend investors set up their portfolios to receive at least one payout every month.

STAG’s Market Performance

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has experienced a 0.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a -2.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for STAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.62% for STAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STAG Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 9,626 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Nov 28. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,522 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $346,210 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the Director of STAG Industrial Inc, sale 30,340 shares at $36.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 17,148 shares at $1,102,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.