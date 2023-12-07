Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) is above average at 2.30x. The 36-month beta value for SBOW is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBOW is $55.50, which is $27.44 above than the current price. The public float for SBOW is 16.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume of SBOW on December 07, 2023 was 486.16K shares.

SBOW) stock’s latest price update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW)'s stock price has gone decline by -6.36 in comparison to its previous close of 31.30, however, the company has experienced a -7.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW’s stock has fallen by -7.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.42% and a quarterly drop of -30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for SilverBow Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.66% for SBOW’s stock, with a -2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBOW Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.90. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $31.61 back on Nov 28. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc, valued at $79,025 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND MARCUS C, the Director of SilverBow Resources Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $31.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ROWLAND MARCUS C is holding 34,386 shares at $157,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.82 for the present operating margin

+70.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc stands at +45.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.55. Equity return is now at value 35.52, with 16.36 for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.