Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

The 36-month beta value for GPRE is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPRE is $40.30, which is $17.17 above than the current price. The public float for GPRE is 57.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.56% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on December 07, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

GPRE) stock’s latest price update

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)’s stock price has dropped by -5.01 in relation to previous closing price of 24.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Energy consumption has grown steadily over the last few decades. Companies and industry experts question whether the latest energy production methods are efficient and environmentally sound.

GPRE’s Market Performance

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen a -4.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.07% decline in the past month and a -29.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for GPRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $31.78 back on May 24. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 689,967 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $1,334,760 using the latest closing price.

van der Meulen Leslie, the EVP Product Mktg & Innovation of Green Plains Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that van der Meulen Leslie is holding 31,546 shares at $64,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+2.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -6.87 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.86. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.