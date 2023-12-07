Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE)

The 36-month beta value for DARE is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The average price estimated by analysts for DARE is $4.20, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for DARE is 96.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of DARE on December 07, 2023 was 253.62K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has dropped by -6.42 compared to previous close of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sabrina Martucci Johnson – President and CEO John Fair – Chief Commercial Officer Lisa Walters-Hoffert – CFO Conference Call Participants Catherine Novack – Jones Trading Doug Tsao – H.C. Wainright Operator Welcome to the conference hosted by Daré Bioscience to Review the Company’s Third Quarter Financial Results and to provide a General Business Update.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE’s stock has fallen by -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.20% and a quarterly drop of -44.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.16% for Dare Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for DARE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.38% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3442. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc saw -60.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -341.28, with -108.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.