Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) is above average at 5.10x. The 36-month beta value for CEIX is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEIX is $106.67, which is $4.72 above than the current price. The public float for CEIX is 30.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CEIX on December 07, 2023 was 543.66K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 111.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital cut its stakes in its top two holdings, U.S. housebuilder Green Brick Partners and Pennsylvania coal miner Consol Energy, and instead plowed millions into gold in the third quarter, the New York hedge fund’s 13-F filings show.

CEIX’s Market Performance

Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) has experienced a -1.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.93% rise in the past month, and a 11.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for CEIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for CEIX’s stock, with a 33.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.09. In addition, Consol Energy Inc saw 56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Platt Joseph P JR, who sale 10,227 shares at the price of $98.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Platt Joseph P JR now owns 33,957 shares of Consol Energy Inc, valued at $1,005,621 using the latest closing price.

MILLS JOHN T, the Director of Consol Energy Inc, sale 14,900 shares at $80.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that MILLS JOHN T is holding 54,217 shares at $1,201,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consol Energy Inc stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 62.18, with 25.71 for asset returns.

Based on Consol Energy Inc (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.