Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bioventus Inc (BVS)

The 36-month beta value for BVS is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BVS is $6.50, which is $1.37 above than the current price. The public float for BVS is 32.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of BVS on December 07, 2023 was 163.72K shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS’s Market Performance

Bioventus Inc (BVS) has experienced a 28.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.11% rise in the past month, and a 63.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for BVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.18% for BVS’s stock, with a 85.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BVS Trading at 45.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +36.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Bioventus Inc saw 96.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Bihl Anthony P III, who purchase 26,595 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Aug 18. After this action, Bihl Anthony P III now owns 26,595 shares of Bioventus Inc, valued at $110,071 using the latest closing price.

Bihl Anthony P III, the Interim CEO of Bioventus Inc, purchase 13,290 shares at $4.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Bihl Anthony P III is holding 138,290 shares at $55,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc stands at -30.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.75. Equity return is now at value -47.06, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bioventus Inc (BVS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.97. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Bioventus Inc (BVS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.