Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS)

The 36-month beta value for ATXS is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATXS is $20.86, which is $15.49 above than the current price. The public float for ATXS is 33.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of ATXS on December 07, 2023 was 205.39K shares.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS)'s stock price has soared by 8.48 in relation to previous closing price of 4.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATXS’s Market Performance

ATXS’s stock has risen by 15.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.72% and a quarterly drop of -40.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Astria Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.10% for ATXS’s stock, with a -42.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATXS Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS rose by +15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc saw -63.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 1,074,608 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Oct 16. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,652,371 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,999,997 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Astria Therapeutics Inc, purchase 908,265 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 1,038,309 shares at $9,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

The total capital return value is set at -31.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.15. Equity return is now at value -36.82, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.