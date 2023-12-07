Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of American Public Education Inc (APEI)

The 36-month beta value for APEI is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APEI is $8.00, which is $0.54 above than the current price. The public float for APEI is 17.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of APEI on December 07, 2023 was 53.48K shares.

APEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) has dropped by -15.13 compared to previous close of 8.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Invest in stocks such as Freshpet (FRPT), American Public Education (APEI), Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Cerence (CRNC) and Pinterest (PINS) for superb earnings acceleration.

APEI’s Market Performance

American Public Education Inc (APEI) has seen a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 65.04% gain in the past month and a 46.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for APEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.13% for APEI’s stock, with a 30.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APEI Trading at 38.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +73.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, American Public Education Inc saw -39.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Kurshan Barbara, who sale 7,333 shares at the price of $7.32 back on Nov 28. After this action, Kurshan Barbara now owns 23,694 shares of American Public Education Inc, valued at $53,695 using the latest closing price.

Kurshan Barbara, the Director of American Public Education Inc, sale 4,605 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Kurshan Barbara is holding 31,027 shares at $32,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+47.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc stands at -18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.47. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Public Education Inc (APEI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, American Public Education Inc (APEI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.