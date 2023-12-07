An In-Depth Look at Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s (NGM) Stock Performance

In the past week, NGM stock has gone up by 10.22%, with a monthly decline of -4.18% and a quarterly plunge of -50.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.36% for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.67% for NGM’s stock, with a -68.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NGM is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NGM is $4.70, which is $3.89 above than the current price. The public float for NGM is 44.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NGM on December 07, 2023 was 483.66K shares.

NGM) stock’s latest price update

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGM Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7242. In addition, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from COLUMN GROUP L P, who purchase 5,840 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 16. After this action, COLUMN GROUP L P now owns 949,862 shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,627 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.45 for the present operating margin

+89.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stands at -293.98. The total capital return value is set at -54.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.17. Equity return is now at value -66.33, with -57.25 for asset returns.

Based on Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.