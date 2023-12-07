An In-Depth Look at Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) Stock Performance

The stock of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen a 6.97% increase in the past week, with a 6.41% gain in the past month, and a -11.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is $42.89, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 81.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on December 07, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has soared by 0.86 in relation to previous closing price of 36.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

CAVA Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +6.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.72. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

+9.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.05.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 81.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.